Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 12,604 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cigna worth $105,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

CI stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 82,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.20. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

