Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 1,425,859 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for about 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.87% of Edison International worth $850,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. 27,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,592. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

