Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 175,030 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Lear comprises 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.02% of Lear worth $845,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $159.21. 8,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

