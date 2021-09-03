Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bank of America worth $418,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,752,691. The company has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

