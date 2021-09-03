Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205,712 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.56% of Belden worth $103,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BDC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

