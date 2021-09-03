Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $169.15 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Cardinal Health worth $169,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. 68,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

