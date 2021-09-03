Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $254.24 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.29% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $254,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 43,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.49. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

