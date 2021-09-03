Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $261.90 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $261,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. 740,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

