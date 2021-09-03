Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $533.40 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 287,273 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up 2.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Textron worth $533,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,940. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

