Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $685.71 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,818 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises about 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.87% of Newell Brands worth $685,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 185,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

