Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,612,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753,398 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $354,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 815,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,576,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

