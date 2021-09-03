Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.61% of JELD-WEN worth $172,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,544. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

