Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises approximately 3.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.32% of Halliburton worth $889,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 106.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $36,760,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. 251,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,665,310. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

