Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,028,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,175 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.34% of CNO Financial Group worth $166,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

