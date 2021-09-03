Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,374,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $877,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,865,770. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

