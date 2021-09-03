Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,518,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 451,375 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.00% of TechnipFMC worth $203,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $77,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 149,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

