Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 508,682 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 508,682 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.09% of Ryder System worth $163,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. 10,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,568. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

