Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 634,173 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,346,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 634,173 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up about 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 6.22% of Gildan Activewear worth $455,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. 21,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.