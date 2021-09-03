Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 77,035 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,035 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.33% of Mohawk Industries worth $308,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $4.56 on Friday, reaching $193.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,309. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.21 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

