Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896,399 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Capital One Financial worth $699,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.21. 348,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

