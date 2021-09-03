Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Conn’s, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

CONN stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $731.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $117,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,099. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

