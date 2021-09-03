Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for VICI Properties Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

