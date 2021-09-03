Qcash Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $71.30 million and approximately $441.25 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00132497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00154939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.92 or 0.07813202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.27 or 1.00021266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00815540 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

