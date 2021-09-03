QChi 1-Day Volume Tops $2,778.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, QChi has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One QChi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. QChi has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2,778.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00126082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00802912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047517 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QCH is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.