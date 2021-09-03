QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 559.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of QCR worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,322. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

