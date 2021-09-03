QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Announces $1.40 Dividend

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. QNB has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

