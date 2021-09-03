Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Quanta Services stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $114.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

