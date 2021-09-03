Quantstamp Tops 1-Day Volume of $793,661.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $38.87 million and $793,661.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00124718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00791326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047041 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.