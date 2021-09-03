Quilter (LON:QLT) Shares Down 0.5%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 149.95 ($1.96). 3,182,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,625,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.65 ($1.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 1.18%.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

