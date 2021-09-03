R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,084 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $19.57 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

