Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $25,837.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00141993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00166037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.68 or 0.07869349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,915.53 or 0.99704202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00810016 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

