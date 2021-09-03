Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. 32,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,570. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.70.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

