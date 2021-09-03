RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $142.47 million and approximately $41.53 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00126605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.00793966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00046984 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,771 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

