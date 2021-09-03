Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $436,258.72

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $436,258.72 and $12,722.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.79 or 0.00804545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

