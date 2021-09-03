Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Rarible has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $123.11 million and $12.29 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $25.96 or 0.00052289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About Rarible

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,742,162 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

