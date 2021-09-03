Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 16,895 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,273,342 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79.

