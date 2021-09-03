Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 19,316 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $163.15. 51,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

