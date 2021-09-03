Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

BX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.05. 149,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.89. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

