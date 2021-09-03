Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

