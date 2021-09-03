Rational Advisors LLC Buys 16,554 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $416.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

