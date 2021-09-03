Rational Advisors LLC Buys 337,393 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,393 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 3.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 2.52% of Global X MLP ETF worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 186,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

