Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded up $15.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,946.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,673.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,563.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39,118.40 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.