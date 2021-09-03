Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 73.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. 204,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.