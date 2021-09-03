Rational Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 567.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,903 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

