Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,294,601 shares of company stock worth $483,624,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 182,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

