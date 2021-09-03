Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. 451,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.