Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 39.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $376.53. The stock had a trading volume of 383,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

