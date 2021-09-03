Rational Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 232.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

