Rational Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.49. 513,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.41. The firm has a market cap of $439.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

