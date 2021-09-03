Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $72,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after buying an additional 566,897 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after buying an additional 289,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,194,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 426,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 265,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,735. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

